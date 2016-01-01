Dr. Hoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annette Hoo, OD
Overview of Dr. Annette Hoo, OD
Dr. Annette Hoo, OD is an Optometrist in Bridgeport, CT.
Dr. Hoo works at
Dr. Hoo's Office Locations
-
1
Bridgeport Community Pharmacy192 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Directions (203) 366-7504
-
2
Doctors Frankel and Hoo LLC2160 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 366-9504
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoo?
About Dr. Annette Hoo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1285783670
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoo works at
Dr. Hoo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.