Dr. Annette Kahle, OD
Overview of Dr. Annette Kahle, OD
Dr. Annette Kahle, OD is an Optometrist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY College of Optometry.
Dr. Kahle's Office Locations
Sears Optical1 N Galleria Dr, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 695-5083
Poughkeepsie2001 South Rd # D110, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 298-1288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent personal and professional skills
About Dr. Annette Kahle, OD
- Optometry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154404937
Education & Certifications
- SUNY College of Optometry
- The City College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahle.
