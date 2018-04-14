Annette Maxedon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Annette Maxedon, CFNP
Annette Maxedon, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rio Rancho, NM.
Rio Rancho1721 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 896-8610
Optum Primary Care10511 GOLF COURSE RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 262-7281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleased with her care. Always, happy and interested in your issues.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306967930
Annette Maxedon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annette Maxedon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Annette Maxedon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Maxedon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Maxedon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Maxedon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.