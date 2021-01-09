See All Ophthalmologists in Florence, OR
Dr. Annette Sims, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (1036)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Annette Sims, MD

Dr. Annette Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.

Dr. Sims works at Drs. Fine, Hoffman & Sims, LLC in Florence, OR with other offices in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Focal Point - Florence
    2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-2110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Eye Center
    1550 Oak St Ste 5, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-2110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center University District

Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1036 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1036)
    5 Star
    (855)
    4 Star
    (109)
    3 Star
    (29)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (33)
    About Dr. Annette Sims, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1528262706
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida|University Of South Florida Department Of Ophthalmology Glaucoma
    Residency
    • University Of South Florida Department Of Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • University Of South Florida Department Of Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
