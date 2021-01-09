Overview of Dr. Annette Sims, MD

Dr. Annette Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Sims works at Drs. Fine, Hoffman & Sims, LLC in Florence, OR with other offices in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.