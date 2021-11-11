Dr. Annette Swain, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Swain, PHD
Overview
Dr. Annette Swain, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Swain works at
Locations
Dr. Annette Swain A Psychological Corp.15928 Ventura Blvd Ste 231, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 385-0913
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, thorough and super clear communication. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Annette Swain, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1336176239
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swain accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.