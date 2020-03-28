Annette Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Annette Torres, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Annette Torres, ARNP
Annette Torres, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Annette Torres' Office Locations
UCF Health Medical City office9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 266-3627
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Beautiful person and nurse practitioner! Annette makes you feel safe and comfortable with your health! She explains in details ad she genuinely cares about you as a person not just a patient! I’m very happy that she’s apart of the wellness team she’s a great asset to the company! Beautiful person in and out????
About Annette Torres, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801036546
Frequently Asked Questions
Annette Torres accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Annette Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Annette Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.