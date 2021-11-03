See All Counselors in Penfield, PA
Annette Tucker

Counseling
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Annette Tucker is a Counselor in Penfield, PA. 

Annette Tucker works at Tucker Therapy in Penfield, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucker Therapy
    10066 State Park Rd, Penfield, PA 15849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 335-2210
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Ms. Annette truly cares about her patients and anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know her. She has helped me cope with trauma and continues to do so. She is an advocate for the survivors of emotional abuse, which unfortunately isn’t always taken as seriously as it should be. I’m very grateful that Ms. Annette Reminded me how strong I am!
    — Nov 03, 2021
    About Annette Tucker

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922496793
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

