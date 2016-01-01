Annie Kuehnel accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annie Kuehnel, MSN
Overview of Annie Kuehnel, MSN
Annie Kuehnel, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Annie Kuehnel works at
Annie Kuehnel's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital West Cancer Institute801 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 844-6868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Annie Kuehnel, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326263351
Annie Kuehnel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annie Kuehnel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annie Kuehnel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.