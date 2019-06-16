See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Fe, NM
Annie Rafter, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Annie Rafter, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM. 

Annie Rafter works at Neurosensory Santa Fe in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosensory Santa Fe
    404 Brunn School Rd Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 984-8262

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 16, 2019
I have been going to Annie for my well woman annual checkups for four years. Annie is smart, aware, highly experienced with treating women and totally trustworthy. She looks at her clients holistically... if you're not ready for that, you can go to more traditional MDs. I changed and never looked back!
Heidi in Santa Fe, NM — Jun 16, 2019
Photo: Annie Rafter, CNP
About Annie Rafter, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598863342
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Annie Rafter, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annie Rafter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Annie Rafter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Annie Rafter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Annie Rafter works at Neurosensory Santa Fe in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Annie Rafter’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Annie Rafter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annie Rafter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annie Rafter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annie Rafter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

