Annie Rafter, CNP
Overview
Annie Rafter, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Annie Rafter works at
Locations
Neurosensory Santa Fe404 Brunn School Rd Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 984-8262
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Annie for my well woman annual checkups for four years. Annie is smart, aware, highly experienced with treating women and totally trustworthy. She looks at her clients holistically... if you're not ready for that, you can go to more traditional MDs. I changed and never looked back!
About Annie Rafter, CNP
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1598863342
Frequently Asked Questions
Annie Rafter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Annie Rafter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Annie Rafter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annie Rafter.
