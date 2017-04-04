Annita Cline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Annita Cline, FNP
Overview of Annita Cline, FNP
Annita Cline, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clovis, CA.
Annita Cline's Office Locations
- 1 2151 Herndon Ave Ste 105, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 297-7563
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and understanding dr. I would not go anywhere else.
About Annita Cline, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861800971
Annita Cline accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana.
Annita Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
