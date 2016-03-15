See All Physicians Assistants in Kissimmee, FL
Annita Garcia, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Annita Garcia, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
3.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Annita Garcia, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Kissimmee, FL. 

Annita Garcia works at Optum Primary Care in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 343-3333
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Annita Garcia?

    Mar 15, 2016
    Hello I had her for my doctor for two yeas and she is very patient and kind I will recommend her to everyone if I had the opportunity. These kind of doctors don't come by very often
    Eleanor in Florida, MO — Mar 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Annita Garcia, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Annita Garcia, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Annita Garcia to family and friends

    Annita Garcia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Annita Garcia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Annita Garcia, PA-C.

    About Annita Garcia, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518992288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annita Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Annita Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Annita Garcia works at Optum Primary Care in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Annita Garcia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Annita Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annita Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annita Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annita Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Annita Garcia, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.