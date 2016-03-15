Annita Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Annita Garcia, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Annita Garcia, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Kissimmee, FL.
Annita Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary Care339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 343-3333Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Annita Garcia?
Hello I had her for my doctor for two yeas and she is very patient and kind I will recommend her to everyone if I had the opportunity. These kind of doctors don't come by very often
About Annita Garcia, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English, Spanish
- 1518992288
Frequently Asked Questions
Annita Garcia accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annita Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Annita Garcia works at
Annita Garcia speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Annita Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annita Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annita Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annita Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.