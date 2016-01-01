Ansu Kuruvilla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ansu Kuruvilla, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ansu Kuruvilla, APRN
Ansu Kuruvilla, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Ansu Kuruvilla works at
Ansu Kuruvilla's Office Locations
-
1
Unm Lobocare Clinic1101 Medical Arts Ave NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1754
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ansu Kuruvilla?
About Ansu Kuruvilla, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578756672
Frequently Asked Questions
Ansu Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ansu Kuruvilla works at
Ansu Kuruvilla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ansu Kuruvilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ansu Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ansu Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.