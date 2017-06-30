See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Ansy John, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ansy John, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ansy John, NP

Ansy John, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Ansy John works at Talbert Health Services Corporation in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ansy John's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Talbert Health Services Corporation
    1000 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 479-4881
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ansy John?

    Jun 30, 2017
    We had a great experience with her. She was very compassionate, thorough and encouraging. She gave great age appropriate advice on Life and right away researched different prescription options and presented them to us to make best choice together. Her bedside manner was professional, calm and caring. She was on time and did not rush us through appointment. I highly recommend and will see her again.
    — Jun 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ansy John, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Ansy John, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ansy John to family and friends

    Ansy John's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ansy John

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ansy John, NP.

    About Ansy John, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265660047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ansy John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ansy John accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ansy John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ansy John works at Talbert Health Services Corporation in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Ansy John’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Ansy John. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ansy John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ansy John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ansy John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ansy John, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.