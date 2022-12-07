Dr. Anthony Ambrogio, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambrogio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ambrogio, DC
Dr. Anthony Ambrogio, DC is a Chiropractor in Old Bridge, NJ.
NJ Spine and Wellness300 Perrine Rd Ste 305, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 285-9166Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
First visit to the Wellness Center yesterday left me impressed by the professionalism of the entire staff. Dr Tony was thorough with his questions and knows what his profession. Cannot wait for my second visit.
Dr. Ambrogio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambrogio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambrogio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambrogio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambrogio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambrogio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.