Dr. Battaglia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Battaglia, DC
Overview
Dr. Anthony Battaglia, DC is a Chiropractor in Uniontown, OH.
Dr. Battaglia works at
Locations
Cns Healthcare1790 Town Park Blvd Ste F, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 899-8380
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been visiting Dr. Battaglia for over 30 years and my wife has been doing so for 25 years. Always able to get in promptly when in pain. He is always willing to spend the necessary time explaining his treatment and proper follow up measures. Never a hint of him recommending unnecessary procedures or office visits. He has key staff members who have been with him for decades which suggests that he treats his help just as well as his patients.
About Dr. Anthony Battaglia, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1174520001
Dr. Battaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Battaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battaglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battaglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battaglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.