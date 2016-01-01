Dr. Anthony Berardi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Berardi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Berardi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Berardi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony L. Berardi Phd PC300 S Saint Louis Blvd Ste 202, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 232-1405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berardi?
About Dr. Anthony Berardi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316995095
Education & Certifications
- Institue Of Psychiatry, Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, Il
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berardi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berardi works at
Dr. Berardi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.