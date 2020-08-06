See All Physicians Assistants in Murfreesboro, TN
Anthony Casamo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anthony Casamo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Anthony Casamo works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Neurology in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Neurology
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 396-6800
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Mr. Casamo is an excellent mid level provider who has practiced in neurology for years. He’s thorough in his history taking and clinical exam. He’s not like many mid levels who have to follow their supervising MD around or makes referrals left and right.
    satisfied patient — Aug 06, 2020
    Photo: Anthony Casamo, PA
    About Anthony Casamo, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538148861
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Casamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Casamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Casamo works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Neurology in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Anthony Casamo’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Anthony Casamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Casamo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Casamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Casamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.