Anthony Casamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Casamo, PA
Offers telehealth
Anthony Casamo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Murfreesboro, TN.
Anthony Casamo works at
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Neurology1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Mr. Casamo is an excellent mid level provider who has practiced in neurology for years. He’s thorough in his history taking and clinical exam. He’s not like many mid levels who have to follow their supervising MD around or makes referrals left and right.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538148861
Anthony Casamo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Casamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anthony Casamo works at
9 patients have reviewed Anthony Casamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Casamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Casamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Casamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.