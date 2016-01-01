Anthony Corcoran, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anthony Corcoran, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anthony Corcoran, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parkton, MD.
Anthony Corcoran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM St. Joseph Health Park at Hereford14A MOUNT CARMEL RD, Parkton, MD 21120 Directions (443) 491-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anthony Corcoran?
About Anthony Corcoran, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1235321910
Frequently Asked Questions
Anthony Corcoran accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Corcoran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anthony Corcoran works at
Anthony Corcoran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Corcoran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Corcoran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Corcoran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.