Dr. Anthony Cordano, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cordano, OD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Cordano, OD
Dr. Anthony Cordano, OD is an Optometrist in Spring Hill, FL.
Dr. Cordano works at
Dr. Cordano's Office Locations
-
1
Cordano Eye Care Center PA4371 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 597-2226
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordano?
Staff is friendly and caring. Dr. Cordano listens to concerns, addresses issues and has been my go-to during years of eyesight complications. Wouldn't go anywhere else
About Dr. Anthony Cordano, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1538196068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordano works at
Dr. Cordano speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.