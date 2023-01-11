Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD is a Psychotherapist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt.Sinai Roosevelt
Dr. Demaria works at
Locations
Ues157 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 663-1346Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I benefited a lot from his sessions. My self esteem has improved thanks to his help.
About Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1093194573
Education & Certifications
- Mt.Sinai Roosevelt
- Nyu Bellevue
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demaria accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Demaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.