Dr. Anthony Dicostanzo, DC
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dicostanzo, DC is a Chiropractor in Garden City, NY.
Locations
- 1 350 Old Country Rd Ste 102, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-0103
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of being a patient of Dr. DiConstanzo for nearly two years. I traveled once a week to see him. I did not hesitate to travel 45 miles each way since I truly trusted his hands. He helped alleviate my back and neck pain without resorting to pain medication; just dedicated treatment. I enjoyed getting to know him. He is as real as they come and is a medical professional I highly recommend.
About Dr. Anthony Dicostanzo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1699864827
