Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Millersville, MD. They graduated from University of Hartford, Graduate Institute of Professional Psychology -- Psy.D..
Dr. Doran works at
Psychological Consulting Services1110 Benfield Blvd, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (443) 962-7715
Psychological Consulting Services9006 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (443) 962-7715
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Doran at the Headfirst Concussion Care facility in Annapolis on 3/4/16. He was very thorough. He zoomed right through all the assessments demonstrating his expertise and was able to zero in on the main concern. He is approachable and listens well.That said I can't be so positive with the Headfirst communication system. After the appt my wanted Dr. wanted me to ask Dr. Doran something. I left a message on the 24-hour physician access line. I didn't hear back for at least a week
- Psychology
- English
- 1942238647
- Harvard Longwood Neur Trng Program
- Portsmouth Us Naval Hosp
- University of Hartford, Graduate Institute of Professional Psychology -- Psy.D.
- Rutgers College, New Brunswick, Nj
