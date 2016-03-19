See All Psychologists in Millersville, MD
Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Millersville, MD. They graduated from University of Hartford, Graduate Institute of Professional Psychology -- Psy.D..

Dr. Doran works at Psychological Consulting Services in Millersville, MD with other offices in Clinton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Consulting Services
    1110 Benfield Blvd, Millersville, MD 21108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 962-7715
  2. 2
    Psychological Consulting Services
    9006 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 962-7715

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doran?

    Mar 19, 2016
    I saw Dr. Doran at the Headfirst Concussion Care facility in Annapolis on 3/4/16. He was very thorough. He zoomed right through all the assessments demonstrating his expertise and was able to zero in on the main concern. He is approachable and listens well.That said I can't be so positive with the Headfirst communication system. After the appt my wanted Dr. wanted me to ask Dr. Doran something. I left a message on the 24-hour physician access line. I didn't hear back for at least a week
    Annapolis, MD — Mar 19, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doran to family and friends

    Dr. Doran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942238647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Longwood Neur Trng Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Portsmouth Us Naval Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Hartford, Graduate Institute of Professional Psychology -- Psy.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College, New Brunswick, Nj
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Doran, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.