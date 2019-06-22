Overview

Dr. Anthony Harris, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College.



Dr. Harris works at Viva Wellness & Injury in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.