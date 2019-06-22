Dr. Anthony Harris, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Harris, DC
Overview
Dr. Anthony Harris, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College.
Locations
Viva Wellness & Injury701 E Oak St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34744 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Viva Wellness & Injury7780 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 109, Orlando, FL 32822 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely dedicated an amazing proffessional Also has a gift as a mentor for teenagers!!!
About Dr. Anthony Harris, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Palmer Chiropractic College
- Virginia Military Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
