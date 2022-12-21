Dr. Anthony Lanzano, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lanzano, DC
Overview
Dr. Anthony Lanzano, DC is a Chiropractor in East Brunswick, NJ.
Locations
NJ Spine and Wellness150A Tices Ln, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 412-3217
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff are such a wonderful bunch they treat you like family
About Dr. Anthony Lanzano, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1700350980
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanzano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanzano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanzano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanzano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.