Psychology
Overview

Anthony Mina, MED is a Psychologist in West Chester, PA. 

Anthony Mina works at Healing Concepts LLC in West Chester, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Concepts LLC
    1450 E Boot Rd Ste 500D, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-5828
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 26, 2019
    Mr. Mina is an extremely qualified therapist and is very sensitive to your needs. He has been there for me in crisis situations as well as daily struggles. I would not hesitate to recommend Mr. Mina to anyone. Excellent,
    About Anthony Mina, MED

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205974474
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Mina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Mina works at Healing Concepts LLC in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Anthony Mina’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Anthony Mina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Mina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Mina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Mina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

