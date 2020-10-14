See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD

Optometry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD

Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Vineland, NJ. 

Dr. Monteleone Jr works at Monteleone Anthony OD in Vineland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Monteleone Jr's Office Locations

    Anthony Monteleone Od
    1302 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 696-3904
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2020
    My husband and I have gone to him for many years and think very highly of him! He is always available when needed and has even been willing to go into the office for us on a holiday weekend when my husband had a problem with his eye. He always listens and takes the time needed to answer questions and explain things clearly. He has handled several different eye problems throughout the years with expertise and always takes good care of us. We highly recommend him!
    — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629016431
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteleone Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monteleone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monteleone Jr works at Monteleone Anthony OD in Vineland, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Monteleone Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Monteleone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteleone Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteleone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteleone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

