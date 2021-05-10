Anthony Ndua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Ndua, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Anthony Ndua, APRN
Anthony Ndua, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Ndua's Office Locations
- 1 1401 Wirt Rd Ste E2, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (832) 583-9060
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anthony Ndua?
What I loved the most about the visit is how he took the time to listen to my concerns and asked probing questions to get to the root cause. I really felt heard and cared for as a patient.
About Anthony Ndua, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043765969
Anthony Ndua accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Ndua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Anthony Ndua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Ndua.
