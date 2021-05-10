See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Anthony Ndua, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Anthony Ndua, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Anthony Ndua, APRN

Anthony Ndua, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
4.3 (6)
View Profile

Anthony Ndua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1401 Wirt Rd Ste E2, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 583-9060
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anthony Ndua?

    May 10, 2021
    What I loved the most about the visit is how he took the time to listen to my concerns and asked probing questions to get to the root cause. I really felt heard and cared for as a patient.
    Tabitha — May 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anthony Ndua, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Anthony Ndua, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anthony Ndua to family and friends

    Anthony Ndua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anthony Ndua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anthony Ndua, APRN.

    About Anthony Ndua, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043765969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Ndua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Ndua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Anthony Ndua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Ndua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Ndua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Ndua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anthony Ndua, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.