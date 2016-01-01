See All Chiropractors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Anthony Palumbo, DC

Chiropractic
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Anthony Palumbo, DC is a Chiropractor in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Palumbo works at NYCPT in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NY Chiropractic & Physical Therapy
    1163 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 727-0055
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat X-Ray
    About Dr. Anthony Palumbo, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225041379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.