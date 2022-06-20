Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD
Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD is an Optometrist in New Port Richey, FL.
Vision Center 30-09948745 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-5774
Dr Pappas is the most caring, gentle doctor. I came to him with a black spot in my eye's corner and he said it was a clump of eyelashes. He removed them. They came out as a group, thank goodness. He was so caring towards nervous me. Highly recommended eye dr.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.