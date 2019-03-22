Anthony Pastore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Pastore, LPC
Offers telehealth
Anthony Pastore, LPC is a Counselor in Clarks Green, PA.
Marilyn Deutsch Phd & Henri Deutsch120 N Abington Rd, Clarks Green, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-4343
Been with other therapists over 20 years, and did some good work with them. However, Anthony brought me over the top and set me on the path of being well. He challenged me to heal and gave me the strength and insight that others did not, or could not. I am finally able to breath and trust the process of healing.
- Counseling
- English
