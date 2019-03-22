See All Counselors in Clarks Green, PA
Anthony Pastore, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (26)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anthony Pastore, LPC is a Counselor in Clarks Green, PA. 

Anthony Pastore works at Marilyn Deutsch Phd & Henri Deutsch in Clarks Green, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marilyn Deutsch Phd & Henri Deutsch
    120 N Abington Rd, Clarks Green, PA 18411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 586-4343
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Been with other therapists over 20 years, and did some good work with them. However, Anthony brought me over the top and set me on the path of being well. He challenged me to heal and gave me the strength and insight that others did not, or could not. I am finally able to breath and trust the process of healing.
    About Anthony Pastore, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437456332
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Pastore works at Marilyn Deutsch Phd & Henri Deutsch in Clarks Green, PA. View the full address on Anthony Pastore’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Anthony Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Pastore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Pastore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Pastore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

