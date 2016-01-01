Dr. Anthony Pirritano, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirritano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Pirritano, DC
Overview
Dr. Anthony Pirritano, DC is a Chiropractor in Corona, CA.
Dr. Pirritano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrated Medical Center of Corona Inc.2250 S Main St Ste 203, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 737-1252
-
2
Chiropractic Works Inc32475 Clinton Keith Rd Ste 108, Wildomar, CA 92595 Directions (951) 678-0665
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pirritano?
About Dr. Anthony Pirritano, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Arabic
- 1457343022
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pirritano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirritano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirritano works at
Dr. Pirritano speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirritano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirritano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirritano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirritano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.