Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruvolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD is a Counselor in Ramsey, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 19 Spear Rd Ste 312, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 825-2001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruvolo?
He made me want to live Life and not to let Life live me, he's is a wonder person
About Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1801062211
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruvolo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruvolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruvolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruvolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruvolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruvolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.