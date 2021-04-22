See All Counselors in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD is a Counselor in Ramsey, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    19 Spear Rd Ste 312, Ramsey, NJ 07446 (201) 825-2001
    Apr 22, 2021
    He made me want to live Life and not to let Life live me, he's is a wonder person
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801062211
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Ruvolo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruvolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruvolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruvolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruvolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruvolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruvolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

