Dr. Anthony Serle, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Serle, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Serle works at Dr. A Serle in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. A Serle
    10752 Deerwood Park Blvd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 814-8417
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Autoimmune Diseases
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anthony Serle, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982701520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bloomfield College
    Undergraduate School

