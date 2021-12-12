See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Shelby Township, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD

Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD is an Optometrist in Shelby Township, MI. 

Dr. Spitler works at Viewpoint Vision Care, LLC in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spitler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Viewpoint Vision Care LLC
    13675 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 532-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164502530
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spitler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spitler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spitler works at Viewpoint Vision Care, LLC in Shelby Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Spitler’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

