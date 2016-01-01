Dr. Anthony Walker, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Walker, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Waxhaw, NC.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Novant Health Waxhaw Sports Medicine3614 Providence Rd S Ste 100, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Directions (980) 369-3569
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
NPI: 1215146535
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.