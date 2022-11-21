Antionette Hutchinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Antionette Hutchinson, NP
Antionette Hutchinson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Antionette Hutchinson's Office Locations
The Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-4565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
She is a very caring provider and I felt she did a great job of keeping us in the loop. I felt she was understanding and helped us a lot by calling frequently to give the updates. She did keep her promise and got my husband home. I think she was just a sweetheart and has very good bedside manner which was refreshing to see. I never felt rushed and she made me feel like my husband was the only patient she was caring for. It was greatly appreciated and I hope she stays at Methodist forever because I will come back to see her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962894808
Antionette Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Antionette Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antionette Hutchinson.
