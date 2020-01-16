Dr. Copty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoine Copty, OD
Overview of Dr. Antoine Copty, OD
Dr. Antoine Copty, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University School Of Optometry and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Copty's Office Locations
Eyes On Brickell1925 Brickell Ave Ste D301, Miami, FL 33129 Directions (786) 801-1335
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
If I would have to describe with one word my experience at Dr. Antoine Copty office, I would say: EXCELLENCE I had the pleasure to meet with my new optometrist and I couldn’t be more happy to find a decent place with really nice and HONEST people. Dr. Copty is one of the nicest doctor I already met, he patiently explained to me the issue I was having with my eyes, he went beyond kindness and I didn’t have to pay for the eye deep exam which my Insurance was not covering. His staff was amazing, since the moment I arrived with my son they took good care and I even was amazed at their knowledge regarding eyes. I forgot the lady’s name but, wow, she was very knowledge and you would be surprised when regular staff assistant offer you such a complete service, not only assisting you in filling out the forms but also explaining the types of contact lenses and types of anomalies in your eyes. I was like: WOW ?? Finally they helped me to choose a pair of eyeglasses!
About Dr. Antoine Copty, OD
- Optometry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Inter American University School Of Optometry
- University of Texas
Dr. Copty accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copty speaks Arabic and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Copty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copty.
