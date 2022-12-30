See All Family Doctors in Brookville, OH
Antoinette Johnson, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Antoinette Johnson, FNP

Family Medicine
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Antoinette Johnson, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookville, OH. 

Antoinette Johnson works at Brookville Family Care in Brookville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brookville Family Care
    950 Salem St, Brookville, OH 45309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Antoinette Johnson?

Dec 30, 2022
Everyone is friendly and helpful. I would not go anywhere else.
— Dec 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Antoinette Johnson, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Antoinette Johnson, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Antoinette Johnson to family and friends

Antoinette Johnson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Antoinette Johnson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Antoinette Johnson, FNP.

About Antoinette Johnson, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760153357
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Antoinette Johnson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antoinette Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Antoinette Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Antoinette Johnson works at Brookville Family Care in Brookville, OH. View the full address on Antoinette Johnson’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Antoinette Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antoinette Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antoinette Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antoinette Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Antoinette Johnson, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.