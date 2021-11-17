See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Antoinette Orton, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Antoinette Orton, APRN

Geriatric Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Antoinette Orton, APRN

Antoinette Orton, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Antoinette Orton works at Southwest Medical Montecito Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Antoinette Orton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Antoinette Orton?

    Nov 17, 2021
    My visit with her was pleasantly impressive! She was knowledgeable, attentive and has great bed-side manners! She actually took the time to listen and showed genuine concern. Mrs Orton is amazing and exemplified superb care
    Chanell — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Antoinette Orton, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Antoinette Orton, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Antoinette Orton to family and friends

    Antoinette Orton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Antoinette Orton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Antoinette Orton, APRN.

    About Antoinette Orton, APRN

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134536436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Antoinette Orton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antoinette Orton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Antoinette Orton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Antoinette Orton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Antoinette Orton works at Southwest Medical Montecito Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Antoinette Orton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Antoinette Orton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antoinette Orton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antoinette Orton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antoinette Orton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Antoinette Orton, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.