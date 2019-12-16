Dr. Caretto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD
Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Hawthorn Center
Antonia Caretto25882 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 201, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 553-9053
Dr. Caretto is very good at what she does. She helped me tremendously. She is a great listener and communicator. I always felt comfortable speaking with her. She is non-judgmental and very professional, unlike a handful of other psychologists I saw before her.
- Hawthorn Center
- The University of Michigan
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caretto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caretto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caretto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caretto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.