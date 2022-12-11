See All Physicians Assistants in Ferndale, MI
Super Profile

Antonia Navarro, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Antonia Navarro, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ferndale, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Antonia Navarro works at Exclusive Physicians, PLLC in Ferndale, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epic Pharmacy Pllc
    911 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 336-4000
  2. 2
    Exclusive Physicians, PLLC
    18254 Livernois Ave Ste 1, Detroit, MI 48221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 336-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 11, 2022
    Clear and thorough diagnostic skill evaluating me for a chronic cough and hoarse voice.
    — Dec 11, 2022
    About Antonia Navarro, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1831340355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Detroit Mercy
    Undergraduate School
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
