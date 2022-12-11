Antonia Navarro, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antonia Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Antonia Navarro, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Antonia Navarro, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ferndale, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Antonia Navarro works at
Locations
Epic Pharmacy Pllc911 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220 Directions (248) 336-4000
Exclusive Physicians, PLLC18254 Livernois Ave Ste 1, Detroit, MI 48221 Directions (248) 336-4000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Clear and thorough diagnostic skill evaluating me for a chronic cough and hoarse voice.
About Antonia Navarro, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1831340355
Education & Certifications
- University of Detroit Mercy
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
