Antonia Reynaga-Rankin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin?
About Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1649357054
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin using Healthline FindCare.
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin works at
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Antonia Reynaga-Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.