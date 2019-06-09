See All Physicians Assistants in Columbia, MD
Antonio Aguilar, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Antonio Aguilar, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Antonio Aguilar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD. 

Antonio Aguilar works at Howard County Hospital in Columbia, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Kelli Clair, PA-C
Kelli Clair, PA-C
4.7 (74)
View Profile
Clifford Amos, PA-C
Clifford Amos, PA-C
4.2 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard County Hospital
    5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 443-8743
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Antonio Aguilar?

    Jun 09, 2019
    We took my father to Patient First in Columbia and saw the PA Antonio Aguilar. He quickly diagnosed pneumonia and answered all of our questions. He was patient, kind, informative and reassuring. It's nice, and rare, to have excellent compassionate care in such a busy center. We are thankful for the care he provided us and pleased that dad is doing much better. We will use this center for our future needs.
    Leann — Jun 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Antonio Aguilar, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Antonio Aguilar, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Antonio Aguilar to family and friends

    Antonio Aguilar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Antonio Aguilar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Antonio Aguilar, PA-C.

    About Antonio Aguilar, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184898488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Antonio Aguilar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Antonio Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Antonio Aguilar works at Howard County Hospital in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Antonio Aguilar’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Antonio Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antonio Aguilar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antonio Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antonio Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Antonio Aguilar, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.