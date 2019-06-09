Antonio Aguilar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Antonio Aguilar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD.
Antonio Aguilar works at
Howard County Hospital5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 443-8743
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
How was your appointment with Antonio Aguilar?
We took my father to Patient First in Columbia and saw the PA Antonio Aguilar. He quickly diagnosed pneumonia and answered all of our questions. He was patient, kind, informative and reassuring. It's nice, and rare, to have excellent compassionate care in such a busy center. We are thankful for the care he provided us and pleased that dad is doing much better. We will use this center for our future needs.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184898488
Antonio Aguilar accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Antonio Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Antonio Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antonio Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antonio Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antonio Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.