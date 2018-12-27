Dr. Antonio Gino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Gino, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Gino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Gino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matthew Burrill Lmhc1188 Bishop St Ste 2905, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 450-3010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gino?
Dr. Gino is the best in my opinion. He really focuses on what you're saying and reflects back to you the truer perspective of your experience. And then says you can't insert or backspace, so you gotta just accept that's who you were then and you're who you are now and keep moving forward!
About Dr. Antonio Gino, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Italian
- 1679523153
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gino works at
Dr. Gino speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.