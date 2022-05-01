Dr. Anuja Gupta, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuja Gupta, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuja Gupta, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Adelphi University, Derner Institute, Institute For Advanced Psychological Studies, New York.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Sindhu Gupta MD PC1624 Crosby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (516) 384-7051
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Magellan Health Services
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Gupta weekly for about 2 months now. I've been to many therapists and psychologists over the years and have never felt true compassion or care from any of them, until seeing Dr. Gupta! From the first meeting she was so kind and validating to me and my experiences. It's really hard to find a mental health provider that you can trust, so I'm so grateful my insurance recommended her to me.
About Dr. Anuja Gupta, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1629082896
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary's Children & Family Services, New York
- North Shore University Hospital, Alcohol & Substance Abuse Unit
- Suny At Stonybrook
- Adelphi University, Derner Institute, Institute For Advanced Psychological Studies, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
