Anyinke Atabong, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anyinke Atabong, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (866) 389-2727
-
2
Capital Multi Health Group2411 Crofton Ln Ste 4A, Crofton, MD 21114 Directions (667) 307-4173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best healthcare I ever experienced, bar none.
About Anyinke Atabong, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, French
- 1316359771
Education & Certifications
- Coppin State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Anyinke Atabong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anyinke Atabong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anyinke Atabong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anyinke Atabong speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Anyinke Atabong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anyinke Atabong.
