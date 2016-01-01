See All Nurse Practitioners in Wintersville, OH
April Vella-Powell, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of April Vella-Powell, NP

April Vella-Powell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wintersville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

April Vella-Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    500 Main St, Wintersville, OH 43953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About April Vella-Powell, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1972977916
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center West

