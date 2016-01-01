April Bedingfield, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Bedingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
April Bedingfield, FNP-C
Overview of April Bedingfield, FNP-C
April Bedingfield, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
April Bedingfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
April Bedingfield's Office Locations
-
1
James Bergeron,MD Dermatology2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2D, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 221-2623
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with April Bedingfield?
About April Bedingfield, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285092056
Frequently Asked Questions
April Bedingfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Bedingfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
April Bedingfield works at
April Bedingfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with April Bedingfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Bedingfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Bedingfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.