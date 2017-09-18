Christy April Fox, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy April Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy April Fox, PA-C
Overview
Christy April Fox, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Christy April Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1417 PENDLETON RD, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 738-9824
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christy April Fox?
She is an amazing PA. I had a great experience with April Fox and she was very thorough with all my medical needs. Very caring.
About Christy April Fox, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962832246
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy April Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christy April Fox accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy April Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christy April Fox works at
Christy April Fox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christy April Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy April Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy April Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.