April Hickman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of April Hickman, NP

April Hickman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH. 

April Hickman works at Oak Street Health Walnut Hills in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

April Hickman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Walnut Hills
    1431 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 230-2584

About April Hickman, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487289823
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

